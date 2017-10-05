Demi Lovato Wears a Dress with a Braid Down the Side

Demi Lovato looks chic while walking around the Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer wore a white mini dress that had a braid going down the side.

It was just announced that Demi is up for the Best Pop award at the 2017 MTV EMAs, which are taking place in November. She is up against Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

You can vote now at MTVEMA.com before the big show on November 12.