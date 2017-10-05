Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf &amp; We Have All the Photos!

Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 9:37 pm

Demi Lovato Wears a Dress with a Braid Down the Side

Demi Lovato Wears a Dress with a Braid Down the Side

Demi Lovato looks chic while walking around the Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer wore a white mini dress that had a braid going down the side.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

It was just announced that Demi is up for the Best Pop award at the 2017 MTV EMAs, which are taking place in November. She is up against Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

You can vote now at MTVEMA.com before the big show on November 12.
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato wears a dress with a braid down the side 01
demi lovato wears a dress with a braid down the side 02
demi lovato wears a dress with a braid down the side 03
demi lovato wears a dress with a braid down the side 04
demi lovato wears a dress with a braid down the side 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr