Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham's 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Gets 2019 Release Date

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham are gearing up to get behind the wheel for the Fast & Furious spinoff!

After it was announced that the release of Fast & the Furious 9 has been pushed back a year, Universal Studios has announced that the spinoff film will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

The upcoming spinoff will be focus “Luke Hobbs (Dwayne), the Diplomatic Security Service agent, and Deckard Shaw (Jason), an assassin character who was one of the primary bad guys in the franchise before being redeemed and joining the motley crew of antiheroes that make up the roll call,” THR reports.

The Fast & the Furious spinoff will be written by the franchise’s writer Chris Morgan and has not found a director yet.
