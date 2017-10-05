Elizabeth Olsen Totally Transforms for Hitchcock-Themed Photo Shoot!

Elizabeth Olsen looks almost unrecognizable as she’s transformed for her Hunger cover feature!

The shoot was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and the 28-year-old actress was surrounded by Birds, throwing it back to the famed director’s 1963 movie.

In the mag, Elizabeth also spoke about filming The Avengers movies.

“I think the thing to constantly think about when you’re filming [The Avengers] – because sometimes it’s odd tedious work when you’re having to do the most dramatic line of your life and you’ve been in a trailer for three hours – is to remember that more people are going to see you in this movie than they’ll see of any of your other projects, so you have to remind yourself to do a great acting job, which can add pressure. But other than that it’s one of the coolest experiences in the world to be part of a film that is internationally seen. We’re in a world where no one can agree on anything else besides “let’s go and see this movie”. That to me is pretty cool. I was watching Indiana Jones on a plane ride the other day and I think, like that, Avengers will just live on,” she said.

For more from Elizabeth, visit HungerTV.com.