Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 9:20 am

Ellen Continues Plan to Get Beyonce to Follow Back on Instagram & Enlists Her Famous Friends to Help!

Ellen Continues Plan to Get Beyonce to Follow Back on Instagram & Enlists Her Famous Friends to Help!

Ellen is the queen of epic selfies – and she just made another one happen in her efforts to try and get Beyonce to follow her back on Instagram.

If you don’t know, Ellen started a campaign to try and get Beyonce to follow her on Instagram. Currently, Beyonce doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen brought out Jared Leto, Savannah Guthrie, Usher, and Ricky Martin come out on her show, airing later today, to take a selfie as she held up a sign trying to get Beyonce to follow her back.

Watch what happened below…
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen continues beyonce instagram follow mission 01
ellen continues beyonce instagram follow mission 02
ellen continues beyonce instagram follow mission 03

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Leto, Ricky Martin, Savannah Guthrie, Usher, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr