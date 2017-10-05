Ellen Continues Plan to Get Beyonce to Follow Back on Instagram & Enlists Her Famous Friends to Help!
Ellen is the queen of epic selfies – and she just made another one happen in her efforts to try and get Beyonce to follow her back on Instagram.
If you don’t know, Ellen started a campaign to try and get Beyonce to follow her on Instagram. Currently, Beyonce doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram.
Ellen brought out Jared Leto, Savannah Guthrie, Usher, and Ricky Martin come out on her show, airing later today, to take a selfie as she held up a sign trying to get Beyonce to follow her back.
