Thu, 05 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Fergie Struts Her Way Around Paris During Fashion Week

Fergie makes her way out of her hotel in style on Tuesday afternoon (October 3) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old entertainer looked hot in a red blouse, gray trousers, and strappy sandals as she stepped out for a day of shopping.

Fergie has been in Paris for the past few days to attend a few events during Paris Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, Fergie joined the Haim sisters front row at the Givenchy fashion show.

Fergie recently took to Instagram to share a hot photo of herself making her way around Paris at night.

