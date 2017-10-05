Fergie Struts Her Way Around Paris During Fashion Week

Fergie makes her way out of her hotel in style on Tuesday afternoon (October 3) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old entertainer looked hot in a red blouse, gray trousers, and strappy sandals as she stepped out for a day of shopping.

Fergie has been in Paris for the past few days to attend a few events during Paris Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, Fergie joined the Haim sisters front row at the Givenchy fashion show.

Fergie recently took to Instagram to share a hot photo of herself making her way around Paris at night.