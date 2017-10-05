Girl Meets World's Corey Fogelmanis Is Growing Up & Moving On to New Roles!

Corey Fogelmanis is best known to young audiences as Farkle on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and now he’s moving on to new projects following the end of the beloved series.

The 18-year-old actor opened up to our online magazine RAW about his new series PrankMe, which is now streaming on Fullscreen.

“The entire character is so different from anything I’ve ever played before and so different from myself as a person that I knew it would be like an incredible challenge,” Corey said about playing Jasper Perkins. “He’s such a social media personality and I’m not like that in very many ways.”

In the RAW Word Play video, which you can watch below, he talks about his crush on Cloris Leachman! View the full feature now at RawPages.com!



Corey Fogelmanis for RAW’s Word Play