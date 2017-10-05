Top Stories
Grace Phipps Changes Acting Name to Gracie Gillam (Exclusive)

Meet Gracie Gillam, the actress formerly known as Grace Phipps!

The 25-year-old actress has decided to change her professional name and will be credited as Gracie Gillam for the first time in the upcoming fourth season of Syfy’s Z Nation, JustJared.com has learned exclusively.

The reason for the name change? We are told that she is known to her friends and family as Gracie and Gillam is her family name.

Gracie is best known for her work as Lela in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie franchise and she was also seen in the first few episodes of Scream Queens.

Make sure to catch Gracie in new episodes of Z Nation on Fridays at 9/8c on Syfy. See some photos of her as Sarge in the gallery!
Photos: Syfy, Getty
