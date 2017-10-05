Harvey Weinstein Responds to Ashley Judd's Sexual Harrassment Claims

Harvey Weinstein is responding directly to the sexual harassment claims made against him by Ashley Judd.

The 65-year-old movie producer spoke with The Post after the claims against him were made and says that he “bears responsibility” for his past bad behavior and explains why he plans on suing The New York Times for running the “false” story.

“What I am saying is that I bear responsibility for my actions, but the reason I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions, Harvey said. “They spent six months researching this article then they gave us just 24 hours to answer it. They did tell us that Ashley Judd was on record, but we thought it would be along the lines of what she told Variety.”

Harvey continued: “But she changed her story when giving it to the Times. I know Ashley Judd is going through a tough time right now, I read her book [her memoir “All That Is Bitter and Sweet”], in which she talks about being the victim of sexual abuse and depression as a child. Her life story was brutal, and I have to respect her. In a year from now I am going to reach out to her.”

Ashley spoke with the Times and said that Harvey once invited him to his hotel room and asked her to massage him and watch him shower.

“I never laid a glove on her,” Harvey says. “After this supposed incident, which she says was in 1997 while filming Kiss The Girls, I took her to an Academy Award party where we were photographed smiling. She claimed to the Times she never worked with me again. She did two movies with me — Frida, which came out in 2002, and Crossing Over with Harrison Ford, released in 2009.”