Harvey Weinstein Will Sue the 'New York Times' According to His Attorney

Harvey Weinstein is planning to sue the New York Times.

Following an explosive report published on Thursday (October 5) by the newspaper alleging that the film producer sexually harassed several women over the years including Ashley Judd, Harvey is hitting back with a lawsuit according to his attorney, Charles Harder.

“The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations,” Charles told THR.