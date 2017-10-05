Hillary Clinton on 'Tonight Show': 'I Want Our Country To Understand How Resilient We Are'
Hillary Clinton made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (October 4) to promote her brand new memoir “What Happened.”
The 69-year-old politician and Jimmy also discussed her children’s book “It Takes a Village,” her thoughts on President Trump’s response to Puerto Rico’s extensive hurricane damage and her hopes for the country’s future.
“I did what I thought would help in kind of overcoming the personal disappointment, but that’s why I say it’s a book about resilience. Everybody has disappointments, and losses,” Hillary expressed. “You may not lose a presidential election, but you may lose somebody close to you. You may lose a job you want. There’s all kinds of challenges in life, and so I want not only individuals — and so many of them as they’re coming to my events are telling me that it has helped them — but I want our country to understand how resilient we are.”
“We are such an extraordinary collection of people, and energy and all sorts of great potential,” Hillary continued. “And I don’t want people to get depressed, and worn out, and tired because they see things they disagree with that are contrary to who we are. There is something for everybody to do.”
