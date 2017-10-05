Idris Elba Shows Off His Hot Shirtless Body for Sexy 'EW' Cover!

Idris Elba is looking hot hot hot on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, where he’s showing off his shirtless body.

Here’s what the 45-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On the casting of him opposite Kate Winslet in The Mountain Between Us: “It doesn’t happen, mate. If I’m really honest, they were probably like ‘We want a great actor,’ and I think I was on a list. But I’m sure they’ve had conversations saying, ‘Well, marketing thinks there are certain areas this might not play.’ But that’s never been brought up to me.”

On why Aaron Sorkin cast him in Molly’s Game: “I was like, ‘Does he know who he’s asking?’ I’m not known for articulation. I’m a London lad with a lisp.”

For more from Idris, visit EW.com.