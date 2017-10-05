Is There a 'Blade Runner 2049' End Credits Scene?

Blade Runner 2049 is finally hitting theaters this weekend and we have the scoop on if there’s a post credits scene you should be staying in your seats to see.

Well, there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave when they start to roll.

If you want to see the film’s stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in something lighter, you should check out this hilarious interview they did this week in London. They couldn’t stop laughing the entire time all thanks to the interviewer, Alison Hammond.

Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, and more star in the new movie. Be sure to check it out, in theaters at midnight!