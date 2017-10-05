Jake Gyllenhaal Brings 'Stronger' to London Film Festival 2017!

Jake Gyllenhaal is dapper in a suit while posing for photographs at a photo call for his film Stronger held as part of the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday (October 5) in London, England.

The 36-year-old actor also promoted the flick during an exclusive Screen Talk panel discussion hosted by Edith Bowman.

Jake recently sat down to play a fun game of “What Would Jeff Do?” with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman as part of Ellen DeGeneres‘ Show Me More Show video series!

In Stronger, Jake plays Jeff, but how well does he know the man he portrays in the movie? Find out below!



Jake Gyllenhaal Plays ‘What Would Jeff Do?’