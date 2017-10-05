Jake Gyllenhaal Is the New Face of Eternity Calvin Klein - See the Campaign Pic!

Jake Gyllenhaal is breaking into the fragrance scene!

The 36-year-old Stronger actor was selected as the new face of Eternity Calvin Klein.

The campaign was shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre and features model Liya Kebede and four-year-old actress Leila.

Along with the photo shoot, the three will all star together in a television campaign set to debut later in October, which will center around themes of romance, love, intimacy and commitment.

Check out the first Eternity Calvin Klein campaign photo below!