Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship!

You can always count on Jamie Dornan to pop up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship every year and 2017 is no exception!

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actor was seen playing in the championship at The Old Course during a practice on Wednesday (October 4) and during the first day of the tournament on Thursday (October 5) in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Jamie‘s partner this year is professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton.

“Good start to the @dunhilllinks tough conditions out there today! Team Dornan doing well at -10. Hope Carnoustie is kind tomorrow!” Tyrrell tweeted after the first day of competition.

