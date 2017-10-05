Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:10 am

Jason Biggs & Wife Jenny Mollen Welcome Second Child, Debut First Photos!

Jason Biggs & Wife Jenny Mollen Welcome Second Child, Debut First Photos!

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are parents to a newborn baby boy named Lazlo Biggs!

“Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!” her rep sad in a statement after the birth, and confirmed his birthday is October 2.

Ahead of the birth, Jason and Jenny left the hospital with their newborn son. They went live on Instagram Story from the backseat of a car and showed off the baby in the Story! See his photos below.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We can’t wait to see photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
jason biggs jenny mollen welcome second child 01
jason biggs jenny mollen welcome second child 02

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Lazlo Biggs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr