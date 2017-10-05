Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up for Gym Date
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make one hot couple as they head to the gym on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in Los Angeles.
The 48-year-old entertainer showed off her super toned abs in a black workout outfit as her 42-year-old retired baseball player stayed cool in a white T-shirt and sweats.
Earlier that day, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of her 9-year-old twins Emme and Max piloting a plane!
“Travelers since day one!! #coconuts #mybabies❤️ #takingovertheworld,” Jennifer captioned the below photo.