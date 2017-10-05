Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf &amp; We Have All the Photos!

Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 9:18 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up for Gym Date

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up for Gym Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make one hot couple as they head to the gym on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer showed off her super toned abs in a black workout outfit as her 42-year-old retired baseball player stayed cool in a white T-shirt and sweats.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Earlier that day, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of her 9-year-old twins Emme and Max piloting a plane!

“Travelers since day one!! #coconuts #mybabies❤️ #takingovertheworld,” Jennifer captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up for gym date 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Celebrity Babies, Emme Muniz, Jennifer Lopez, Max Muniz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr