Thu, 05 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Heading to Work

Jessica Alba arrives at her office for an early morning meeting on Tuesday (October 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress and businesswoman showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black dress, black duster, and glasses as she arrived at her Honest Company office.

The night before, Jessica took to Instagram to share a cute photo with some friends as they enjoyed a night out on the town!

“Had the best night w my homegirls celebrating @galitlaibow @mira8lee w @shanidarden #weneedmore #gno,” Jessica captioned the below photo of herself with her friends.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

