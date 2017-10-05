Jessica Rothe & Ruby Modine Share a Big Hug at 'Happy Death Day' World Premiere!

Jessica Rothe and Ruby Modine are all smiles while hanging out at the after party for the Happy Death Day world premiere on Wednesday (October 4) in Universal City, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by co-stars Israel Broussard, Rachel Matthews, Rob Mello, Phi Vu, and Blaine Kern III, as well as director Christopher Landon and producer Jason Blum.

The premiere for the new horror film took place at Universal CityWalk and guests got to check the “Horrors of BlumHouse” maze at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, which features an entire Happy Death Day section.

Happy Death Day follows a college student (Rothe) who relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. The film hits theaters on Friday, October 13!

FYI: Ruby is wearing a Mark Zunino dress.