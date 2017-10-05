Julianne Moore Attends Lingerie Launch Dinner in Berlin

Julianne Moore flashes a smile as she arrives at the Florale by Triumph dinner on Thursday night (October 5) at the Altes Stadthaus in Berlin, Germany.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a black, lace dress as she arrived lingerie launch event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

The week before, Julianne looked super glam as she attended several different events during Paris Fashion Week.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Giancarlo Rossi heels.

10+ pictures inside of Julianne Moore attending the event..