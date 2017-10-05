Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Throwback to Our 2013 Halloween Party!

JustJared.com is counting down the days to Halloween with a 31 Days of Halloween series this year and we’ll be throwing it back to our past parties every Thursday!

Our first Halloween party was in 2012 and for our follow-up in 2013, we toned it down and had a no-costume event a week before the big day. Guests showed up in chic fall fashion and helped decorate pumpkins that were donated to a children’s special needs center via The Art of Elysium, a charity which encourages working actors, artists and musicians to volunteer their talent to children with serious medical conditions.

Some of the stars that stepped out to support the great cause included Hilary Duff, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Krysten Ritter, Tim Tebow, Ahna O’Reilly, Ashley Madekwe, Patrick Scwarzenegger, Joey King, Holland Roden, Max Carver, Charlie Carver, Daniel Sharman, Jayson Blair, Wilson Bethel, Lacey Chabert, Avan Jogia, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Garrett Clayton, and many more.

