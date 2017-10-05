Justin Bieber & Rumored Girlfriend Paola Paulin Leave Church Together!

Justin Bieber is stepping out once again with his rumored new interest, Paola Paulin!

The 23-year-old pop superstar and the 26-year-old Ballers actress, who were already spotted leaving church together before, once again shared a ride from the service at the Saban Theater on Wednesday night (October 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two kept a small distance between each other before Paola hopped into the back of Justin‘s ride.

“Feeling blessed to do what I love for a living,” Paola recently captioned a cute selfie on her Instagram.