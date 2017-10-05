Top Stories
Katharine McPhee Announces Romantic New Album 'I Fall In Love Too Easily'!

Katharine McPhee is returning to music!

The 33-year-old actress and American Idol alum is releasing her fifth full-length studio album, I Fall In Love Too Easily, on November 17.

The album is a collection of romantic standards, produced by Don Was and recorded at Capitol Recording Studios.

Ahead of the album’s release, Katharine premiered a first listen from the album – her cover of Frank Sinatra‘s “Night and Day” – on EW.

“I wanted to do a record people could make out to. It’s the most romantic music in the world. All of the songs tell stories. That’s why I love them so much,” Katharine says.

The album also includes a cover of Nina Simone‘s “Everything Must Change,” a staple in her live shows.
