Kim Kardashian Freaks Over Paparazzi Bikini Photos, Gets Real About Body Shaming (Video)

In this new sneak peek from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is upset about some beach photographs that leaked.

The photos are from Kim‘s trip to Mexico with her gal pals earlier in the year where they all were photographed in bikinis on the beach.

“Oh my god,” Kim said in the clip. “F*ck. I don’t get it! I literally don’t look like this!”

“It’s just this scrutiny that we get all the time,” Kim added during an interview. “We try to avoid that, so I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going on a private vacation, not posting, I’m doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible.’ And then you take pictures and if they’re not, like, ‘perfect’ people just like body shame you and criticize you.”

