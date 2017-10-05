Kourtney Kardashian Looks Trendy While Heading to Church!

Kourtney Kardashian looks chic while taking in a church service!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted heading home after a church service at the Saban Theater on Wednesday night (October 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kourtney wore a bell sleeved sweater and a pair of jeans and heeled booties to the service.

Kourtney recently returned from Paris Fashion Week in France, where she was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima at the Place du Tertre park.