Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf &amp; We Have All the Photos!

Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 10:25 pm

Lauren Ambrose to Star in 'My Fair Lady' Revival on Broadway

Lauren Ambrose to Star in 'My Fair Lady' Revival on Broadway

Lauren Ambrose is set to star in the upcoming revival of the classic Broadway musical My Fair Lady next year!

This is the first time that the 39-year-old actress will star in a musical on Broadway after appearing in two plays in the past. She was previously attached to star in a Funny Girl revival before the production fell apart.

Lauren will play Eliza Doolittle with British actor Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins.

Previews for the production at Lincoln Center Theater begin on March 15 ahead of the official opening night on April 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Harry Hadden-Paton, lauren ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr