Lauren Ambrose to Star in 'My Fair Lady' Revival on Broadway

Lauren Ambrose is set to star in the upcoming revival of the classic Broadway musical My Fair Lady next year!

This is the first time that the 39-year-old actress will star in a musical on Broadway after appearing in two plays in the past. She was previously attached to star in a Funny Girl revival before the production fell apart.

Lauren will play Eliza Doolittle with British actor Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins.

Previews for the production at Lincoln Center Theater begin on March 15 ahead of the official opening night on April 19.