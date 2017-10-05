Top Stories
Maroon 5 Announces New Album 'Red Pill Blues' - See the Track List!

Maroon 5 is coming back with a brand new album!

The Adam Levine-fronted band announced their new record’s pre-order date and track list through a series of GIFs on Wednesday (October 4).

Red Pill Blues will be available for pre-order on Friday (October 6) and includes collaborations with SZA, Julia Michaels, LunchMoney Lewis and A$AP Rocky.

The band recently premiered the Joseph Kahn-directed music video for their latest single “What Lovers Do,” featuring SZA.

Check out the tracklisting for Red Pill Blues inside…

1. “Best 4 U”
2. “What Lovers Do” feat. SZA
3. “Wait”
4. “Lips on You”
5. “Bet My Heart”
6. “Help Me Out” with Julia Michaels
7. “Who I Am” feat. LunchMoney Lewis
8. “Whiskey” feat. A$AP Rocky
9. “Girls Like You”
10. “Closure”

