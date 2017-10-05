Maroon 5 Announces New Album 'Red Pill Blues' - See the Track List!

Maroon 5 is coming back with a brand new album!

The Adam Levine-fronted band announced their new record’s pre-order date and track list through a series of GIFs on Wednesday (October 4).

Red Pill Blues will be available for pre-order on Friday (October 6) and includes collaborations with SZA, Julia Michaels, LunchMoney Lewis and A$AP Rocky.

The band recently premiered the Joseph Kahn-directed music video for their latest single “What Lovers Do,” featuring SZA.

Check out the tracklisting for Red Pill Blues inside…

1. “Best 4 U”

2. “What Lovers Do” feat. SZA

3. “Wait”

4. “Lips on You”

5. “Bet My Heart”

6. “Help Me Out” with Julia Michaels

7. “Who I Am” feat. LunchMoney Lewis

8. “Whiskey” feat. A$AP Rocky

9. “Girls Like You”

10. “Closure”