Maroon 5 Announces New Album 'Red Pill Blues' - See the Track List!
Maroon 5 is coming back with a brand new album!
The Adam Levine-fronted band announced their new record’s pre-order date and track list through a series of GIFs on Wednesday (October 4).
Red Pill Blues will be available for pre-order on Friday (October 6) and includes collaborations with SZA, Julia Michaels, LunchMoney Lewis and A$AP Rocky.
The band recently premiered the Joseph Kahn-directed music video for their latest single “What Lovers Do,” featuring SZA.
Check out the tracklisting for Red Pill Blues inside…
1. “Best 4 U”
2. “What Lovers Do” feat. SZA
3. “Wait”
4. “Lips on You”
5. “Bet My Heart”
6. “Help Me Out” with Julia Michaels
7. “Who I Am” feat. LunchMoney Lewis
8. “Whiskey” feat. A$AP Rocky
9. “Girls Like You”
10. “Closure”