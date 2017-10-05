Miley Cyrus Cries While Thanking Hillary Clinton & Asks for a Hug - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus got a chance to thank Hillary Clinton!

The 24-year-old pop star joined Jimmy Fallon‘s team of female writers in writing thank you notes directly to Hillary on Wednesday’s episode (October 4) of The Tonight Show.

When it was Miley‘s turn to write her note, she got visibly emotional and began to cry before asking Hillary for a hug.

“I got my hug!!!! @hillaryclinton today was one I will never forget ….. you are endlessly inspiring , & I hope you know how loved / appreciated you truly are …. I will never stop speaking up against injustice , fighting for equality , and using my platform to spread peace & love!” Miley wrote on Instagram.

Watch below!