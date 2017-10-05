Miley Cyrus Dresses as Dolly Parton to Sing 'Islands in the Stream' with Jimmy Fallon as Kenny Rogers!
Miley Cyrus is appearing on every episode of The Tonight Show this week and she got dressed up with host Jimmy Fallon for a fun performance on Wednesday night’s show.
Miley, dressed up as her godmother Dolly Parton, and Jimmy, dressed as Kenny Rogers, did a rendition of the classic song “Islands in the Stream.”
That same night, Hillary Clinton was a guest on the episode and she joined the female writing staff of the show in writing thank you notes to the Democratic presidential candidate.