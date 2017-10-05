Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Performs 'These Boots Are Made for Walkin' on 'Tonight Show' for Hillary Clinton - Watch Here!

Miley Cyrus continues Miley Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with yet another special musical performance!

The 25-year-old entertainer hit the stage last night (October 4) to perform her own rendition of Nancy Sinatra‘s classic “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” in dedication to Hillary Clinton, who was also a guest during the episode.

Miley got a chance to thank Hillary for all that she does by joining Jimmy Fallon‘s team of female writers in writing thank you notes directly to Hillary – Watch here!


Miley Cyrus: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’
miley cyrus performs these boots are made for walkin on tonight show clinton 01
miley cyrus performs these boots are made for walkin on tonight show clinton 02
miley cyrus performs these boots are made for walkin on tonight show clinton 03
miley cyrus performs these boots are made for walkin on tonight show clinton 04

