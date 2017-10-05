Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 1:40 pm

'Murder on the Orient Express' Posters Paint Everyone as a Suspect!

Murder on the Orient Express is coming to theaters soon, and a whole new batch of character posters were released.

The cast is made up of so many great actors and actresses including Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin, Tom Bateman, and more.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

The movie hits theaters on November 10!
