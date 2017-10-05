NFL's Cam Newton Slammed for Remark to Female Reporter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got dragged on social media after he made a remark to a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday (October 4).

Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked about one of Cam‘s wide receivers and the physicality of his routes. For non-football fans, a route is the path the wide receiver runs before catching the ball from the quarterback.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny,” Cam responded back to her.

Jourdan then released a statement (via ESPN), saying, “This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

Apparently, Jourdan also asked Cam if he knew her name after working with the Panthers since October of 2016. He said he did not.

Cam‘s comment quickly went viral and many weighed in on social media…including Jourdan.