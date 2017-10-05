Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 10:31 am

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Step Out to Support 2 Great Causes

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe stepped out to support two amazing causes over the weekend in New York City.

The pair were seen mingling with Lisa Fernandes, the events manager of World Child Cancer, and Ritchie Marshall the CEO of Cahonas Scotland at a Cocktail Party Fundraiser benefiting the two organizations.

The event was made to raise awareness for both causes. World Child Cancer aims to fulfill the mission that every child with cancer, wherever they live in the world, should have equal access to the best possible treatment and care. Cahones Scotland aims to educate people about the signs and symptoms of Male Cancers and the importance of early detection, to remind them to regularly self-check their testicles and to reduce embarrassment and stigma relating to Male Cancers.
Credit: Ritchie Marshall/Lisa Fernandes
