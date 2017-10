Paris Jackson, Julia Michaels, Sasha Pieterse & More Step Out for People Mag's Ones To Watch Party 2017!

Paris Jackson, Julia Michaels and Sasha Pieterse strike a pose on the carpet while attending People Magazine’s 2017 Ones To Watch Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Natalie Morales, The Walking Dead‘s Ross Marquand, It star Wyatt Oleff, Francia Raisa, Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Connor Franta, Haters Back Off star Colleen Ballinger, Cassie Scerbo and Karrueche Tran.

Also in attendance at the celebration was Dancing with the Stars‘ Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold, and Frankie Muniz with girlfriend Paige Price, Ty Dolla Sign, James Maslow, Violett Beane, Emma Kenney, Beau Mirchoff, Marcus Scribner, Lauren Ash, Alisha Marie, Emily Kinney, Scott Michael Foster, Noel Wells, Austin Abrams, Chandler Kinney, Niki Koss and Sterling Beaumon, Jack Quaid, Victoria Arlen, Ivana Baquero, Francia Raisa, Olivia Jade and her mom Lori Loughlin, Serinda Swan and Trevor Jackson.

FYI: Paris is wearing Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood with Sarah Flint shoes. Ivana is wearing HOUSE OF CB. Alisha is wearing an Allen Schwartz jumpsuit, Aldo sandal and Vince Camilo clutch.