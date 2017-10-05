Pink Blasts Dr. Luke: 'This Is His Karma and He Earned It'

Pink is not holding back with her feelings on Dr. Luke.

The “What About Us?” pop superstar opened up about her past experience working with the producer, who is famously embroiled in a long legal battle with Kesha over allegations of abuse, in a New York Times profile.

“I don’t know what happened, but I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person,” she said.

“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

Pink last collaborated with Dr. Luke in 2006.