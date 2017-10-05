Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 6:25 pm

Robert Pattinson Looks Dapper at 'Good Time' Screening in London!

Robert Pattinson hits the red carpet looking dapper in his suit at the screening of Good Time during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday (October 5) in London, England.

The 31-year-old actor was all smiles alongside the film’s director Josh Safdie.

Good Time was released in theaters in the U.S. over the summer and will play in theaters across the U.K. starting on November 17.

FYI: Rob is wearing a Dior Homme grey wool two-button notch lapel suit with white lapel stitch, white cotton shirt, black silk tie and black leather derbies.

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Josh Safdie, Robert Pattinson

