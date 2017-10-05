Rooney Mara Hits New York for 'Una' VIP Screening - Watch Trailer!

Rooney Mara shows off her bare midriff as she hits the red carpet at the New York VIP screening of her latest film UNA held at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Wednesday (October 4) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Ben Mendelsohn, as well as Laura Prepon and her fiance Ben Foster, Philip Ettinger, Michael Zegen, and Rebecca Dayan, who all stepped out to show their support.

Adapted from the acclaimed David Harrower play Blackbird, Una is about an adult woman named Una (Rooney) who confronts the older man, Ray (Ben), who sexually abused her 15 years earlier. Riz Ahmed also stars – Watch the official trailer below!



FYI: Rooney is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.