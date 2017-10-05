Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:20 am

Rooney Mara Hits New York for 'Una' VIP Screening - Watch Trailer!

Rooney Mara Hits New York for 'Una' VIP Screening - Watch Trailer!

Rooney Mara shows off her bare midriff as she hits the red carpet at the New York VIP screening of her latest film UNA held at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Wednesday (October 4) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Ben Mendelsohn, as well as Laura Prepon and her fiance Ben Foster, Philip Ettinger, Michael Zegen, and Rebecca Dayan, who all stepped out to show their support.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

Adapted from the acclaimed David Harrower play Blackbird, Una is about an adult woman named Una (Rooney) who confronts the older man, Ray (Ben), who sexually abused her 15 years earlier. Riz Ahmed also stars – Watch the official trailer below!


‘Una’ Official Trailer

FYI: Rooney is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 01
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 02
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 03
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 04
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 05
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 06
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 07
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 08
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 09
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 10
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 11
rooney mara hits new york for una vip screening 12

Credit: Media Punch; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Ben Foster, Ben Mendelsohn, Laura Prepon, Michael Zegen, Philip Ettinger, Rebecca Dayan, Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr