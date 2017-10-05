Rosario Dawson Hosts 'Life on the Moon' Event in NYC

Rosario Dawson is all smiles as she arrives at the Museum of Artemis: Life on the Moon on Thursday night (October 5) at the Hudson River Park’s Classic Car Club in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in navy dress as she attended the event.

Earlier that day, Rosario attended day one of the 2017 New York Comic Con where she spoke on stage during the panel discussion for Artemis.

Rosario recently teamed up with The Martian author Andy Weir to narrate his highly anticipated second novel Artemis which follows the story of colony living on the moon.

