Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf &amp; We Have All the Photos!

Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 10:15 pm

Rosario Dawson Hosts 'Life on the Moon' Event in NYC

Rosario Dawson Hosts 'Life on the Moon' Event in NYC

Rosario Dawson is all smiles as she arrives at the Museum of Artemis: Life on the Moon on Thursday night (October 5) at the Hudson River Park’s Classic Car Club in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in navy dress as she attended the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosario Dawson

Earlier that day, Rosario attended day one of the 2017 New York Comic Con where she spoke on stage during the panel discussion for Artemis.

Rosario recently teamed up with The Martian author Andy Weir to narrate his highly anticipated second novel Artemis which follows the story of colony living on the moon.

10+ pictures inside of Rosario Dawson attending the events in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 01
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 02
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 03
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 04
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 05
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 06
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 07
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 08
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 09
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 10
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 11
rosario dawson hosts life on the moon event in nyc 12

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Rosario Dawson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr