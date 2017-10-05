Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 7:59 pm

Russell Brand Reflects on 'Wonderful' Marriage to Katy Perry

Russell Brand Reflects on 'Wonderful' Marriage to Katy Perry

Russell Brand is looking back at his marriage with Katy Perry.

During a recent interview on The Wendy Williams Show, the 42-year-old actor reflected on his marriage to the 32-year-old entertainer and nothing but nice things to say about his ex.

“It’s a bit difficult to tell what’s going on in such a situation,” Russell said. “But it was a very, very wonderful time. She was lovely. She’s such a lovely person I’ve got nothing but love for her.”

Russell and Katy married in a lavish, traditional Indian wedding back in 2010 before he filed for divorce two years later.

When asked about Katy‘s new job on American Idol, Russell believes that Katy will be a good judge.

I don’t know much about American Idol or things like that,” Russell said. “I certainly think that she’s probably a very good judge so I certainly wouldn’t comment on how much she’s earning in the negative. I certainly wish her all the best in all of her endeavors.”
