Scandal Star Katie Lowes & Husband Adam Shapiro Welcome Son Albee!
Katie Lowes is a mom!
The 36-year-old Scandal actress took to Twitter on Thursday night (October 5) during the Scandal season premiere to announce that she and husband Adam Shapiro welcomed son Albee.
“Baby’s first #Scandal live tweet! Adam and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro into our family! We’re happy & healthy!” Katie tweeted along with the below photo.
Katie‘s character Quinn Perkins is also expecting a baby on the final season of the hit ABC drama.
Congrats Katie & Adam!
