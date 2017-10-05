Top Stories
Sofia Richie's Car Is So Tall She Can Barely Get In!

Sofia Richie definitely won’t have a hard time seeing the landscape while driving this car, but it’s probably not that easy for her to get inside the vehicle!

The 19-year-old model was seen trying to get into her boyfriend Scott Disick‘s Mercedes G-Wagon while out for lunch on Thursday (October 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Sofia was joined by a friend for a meal at Canter’s Deli and they were also seen picking up pizza from Italian restaurant Jon & Vinny’s across the street.

Sofia‘s dad Lionel Richie has spoken out about his thoughts on her relationship with Scott and why he’s “scared to death” over it.
