Sofia Vergara Always Wears at Least Three Outfits a Day

Sofia Vergara doesn’t like to hang around her house in her going out clothes OR in her pajamas, so she has a third type of outfit each day that she calls her loungewear.

“My husband [Joe Manganiello] always makes fun of me because he says that I have like, three outfits a day,” the 45-year-old Modern Family actress said in an interview with Coveteur.

“He says that I have my outfit that I go out in, then I have my loungewear—because as soon as I get home, I don’t want to be in tight jeans or a dress—I always have an in-between thing, because if it’s 4pm, I don’t want to put my pajamas on. If I’m going to be at home, I don’t want to be uncomfortable,” Sofia said.

“So he says, ‘Oh, you’re in your loungewear now!’ Then I wear my pajamas when I’m going to go to sleep. So he always makes fun of me. But you know, women want to be comfortable, but cute at the same time. And we can do it all,” she concluded.