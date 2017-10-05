Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf &amp; We Have All the Photos!

Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 9:10 pm

Sofia Vergara Always Wears at Least Three Outfits a Day

Sofia Vergara Always Wears at Least Three Outfits a Day

Sofia Vergara doesn’t like to hang around her house in her going out clothes OR in her pajamas, so she has a third type of outfit each day that she calls her loungewear.

“My husband [Joe Manganiello] always makes fun of me because he says that I have like, three outfits a day,” the 45-year-old Modern Family actress said in an interview with Coveteur.

“He says that I have my outfit that I go out in, then I have my loungewear—because as soon as I get home, I don’t want to be in tight jeans or a dress—I always have an in-between thing, because if it’s 4pm, I don’t want to put my pajamas on. If I’m going to be at home, I don’t want to be uncomfortable,” Sofia said.

“So he says, ‘Oh, you’re in your loungewear now!’ Then I wear my pajamas when I’m going to go to sleep. So he always makes fun of me. But you know, women want to be comfortable, but cute at the same time. And we can do it all,” she concluded.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara always wears at least three outfits a day 01
sofia vergara always wears at least three outfits a day 02
sofia vergara always wears at least three outfits a day 03
sofia vergara always wears at least three outfits a day 04

Photos: Jake Rosenberg for Coveteur
Posted to: Magazine, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr
  • werd

    That seems pretty normal to me…

  • Casey C

    you mean like every other person out there??