Thu, 05 October 2017 at 2:25 pm

Solange Knowles Has 'Rare Night Out' Hosting First-Ever Surface Travel Awards!

Solange Knowles strikes a pose in a sparkling ensemble while hosting the inaugural Surface Travel Awards held at an intimate gathering at La Piscine at Hôtel Americano on Wednesday (October 4) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer greeted finalists, winners, and guests of the evening prior to awarding the Designer of the Year award to Anda Andrei.

Through the annual Travel Awards Program, Surface honored the best and most thoughtfully conceived spaces and products, as well as the architects, designers, and other innovators who inspire, empower, and connect travelers.

“vry rare night out for ya girl hosting @surfacemag awards,” Solange captioned with her Instagram post.


A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

FYI: Solange is wearing a Helmut Lang dress by Shayne Oliver.
Photos: Andrew Toth
Posted to: Solange Knowles

