Stephen Colbert Reveals #PuberMe Campaign Raised $1 Million for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort!

Stephen Colbert has announced the amount of money his #PuberMe campaign has raised for the Puerto Rico Hurricane Effort!

In a preview for tonight’s Late Show, the talk show host revealed all of the celebs and corporations that donated to his campaign.

With donations from celebrities, Nick Kroll and his Netflix show Big Mouth, CBS, and the the American Dream Fund, Stephen‘s #PuberMe campaign raised $999,000.

However, Stephen and Nick wanted to reach $1 million, but needed one more celeb to share their awkward throwback photo.

Watch the clip below to find out who surprised Stephen for the extra donation!