Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:32 pm

Stephen Colbert Reveals #PuberMe Campaign Raised $1 Million for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort!

Stephen Colbert Reveals #PuberMe Campaign Raised $1 Million for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort!

Stephen Colbert has announced the amount of money his #PuberMe campaign has raised for the Puerto Rico Hurricane Effort!

In a preview for tonight’s Late Show, the talk show host revealed all of the celebs and corporations that donated to his campaign.

With donations from celebrities, Nick Kroll and his Netflix show Big Mouth, CBS, and the the American Dream Fund, Stephen‘s #PuberMe campaign raised $999,000.

However, Stephen and Nick wanted to reach $1 million, but needed one more celeb to share their awkward throwback photo.

Watch the clip below to find out who surprised Stephen for the extra donation!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr