This Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Interview Will Have You Near Tears It's So Funny - Watch Now!

This Morning‘s Alison Hammond interviewed Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford on their press tour for Blade Runner 2049 and you’ll be laughing through this entire video.

The video starts out with Alison telling the two stars of the film that she’s never even seen the first Blade Runner. Throughout the video, she causes Ryan to start drinking, and even makes fun of his knitted sweater.

Ryan and Harrison were in hysterics throughout the entire interview and you’re definitely going to want to watch!

Watch the interview below!