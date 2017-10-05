Timothee Chalamet Says He Was 'Quite Nervous' to Film Racy Scene in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Timothee Chalamet speaks on the mic while sitting alongside co-star Armie Hammer at their NYFF55 Live with FIJI Water Featuring: Call Me By Your Name held during the 2017 New York Film Festival on Wednesday (October 4) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actor and Armie, 31, were joined at the panel by co-star Michael Stuhlbarg as well as director Luca Guadagnino.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

“It was never the physical intimacy that was scary, nor was it the type of sexuality that was being professed, but rather, the emotional intensity and the pressure of how well it was described in the book,” Timothee told Variety. “As a young actor, you don’t come across roles this complex or layered.”

“I was quite nervous about being able to do that in any way believably,” Timothee added about the racy sex scene in the flick. “The fact that it has made it in and people are curious about it, I’m happy to talk about it.”