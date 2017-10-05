Tina Fey's Daughter Penelope Learned the Wrong Lessons from 'Mean Girls' - Watch Here!

Tina Fey made an appearance on last night’s (October 4) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and dished all about her daughters – Penelope, 6, and Alice, 12, – being old enough to watch some of their mother’s work now.

“I was like, well, you’re 12 now. A lot of people like 30 Rock,” the 47-year-old entertainer recalled. “So she goes to watch 30 Rock. She watched a couple and she came back out to me and said, “Um, it’s too weird for me.” And I was like, “Oh, does it make you feel weird because Mommy had to pretend to be in love with someone who wasn’t Daddy?” And she was like, “No, it’s just too weird for me.” I was like, “OH, YOU MEAN TONALLY.”

As for “the little one,” 6-year-old Penelope, she finally watched Mean Girls and apparently extracted “all the wrong takeaways” from the comedy. Last spring, Tina brought Penelope, then 5, to watch a full run-through of the upcoming Mean Girls musical.

“She was going back to her preschool being like, ‘Let’s play Mean Girls. I’m Regina. I yell at you,’” Tina laughed. She tried to inform Penelope that there’s a positive message underneath it all, but, nope, it went right over her head.



