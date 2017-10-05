Tove Lo Gets Down & Dirty With a Puppet in 'Disco Tits' Music Video - Watch Now!

Tove Lo just debuted the wild and silly video for her latest single, “Disco Tits”!

Directed by constant collaborator Tim Erem and shot in the California desert, the video for her Struts-produced track traces a wild day in the life of the Swedish singer-songwriter – and yes, there is definitely some hot puppet action involved!

“Disco Tits” is the first taste of new music from Tove‘s upcoming album Blue Lips, due out later this year.

“‘Disco Tits’ is about losing yourself with your new found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin right now,” says Tove.

Watch the video below!