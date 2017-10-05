Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson is pointing the finger at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the Fast & Furious film getting delayed for his own spinoff film.

The 38-year-old actor – who’s starred in four Fast & Furious films – took to Instagram to blame the 45-year-old Baywatch actor for getting the ninth installment pushed back for his and Jason Statham‘s spinoff film.

“#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic,” Tyrese wrote.

Tyrese also shared another post with the original cast of Fast & Furious – including Paul Walker and Vin Diesel – to blame Dwayne for “breaking up the family.”

“You guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don’t fly solo,” Tyrese wrote.

Dwayne hasn’t responded to Tyrese‘s comments yet.

