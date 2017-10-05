YouTube Star Logan Paul Lost 15% of His Testicle in a Video Accident

YouTuber Logan Paul just revealed that he lost 15% of his right testicle while making a video with his friend.

The 22-year-old social media star was filming a video and ran off a table, but the table was not quite secure and he ended up falling into a split on a chair.

Days later, Logan realized something was wrong.

“I was with my friends back in Ohio, and I was like ‘my balls hurt guys!’” he recalled. “You can’t tell that I’m missing 15%, but it’s the principle.”

Watch Logan tell the whole story on Jimmy Kimmel Live!